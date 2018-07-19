The Cross River State Branch of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has debunked reports that Fulani herdsmen were planning to attack residents of Obanliku Local Government Area of Cross River.

The Chairman of the association, Alhaji Hassan Abo, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Calabar, described the rumour as “devilish and wicked’’.





Abo said that cattle breeders in Obanliku had been living peacefully with residents of the local government over the years, adding that the unity should not be destroyed with fake rumour.





“It is not true that Fulani herdsmen are planning to attack any community in Obanliku Local Government or any other area in the state.





“As an umbrella body of the breeders association, we want to state clearly that we are peace loving people, residing here in Cross River State.





“We urge the government and the security agencies to bring anyone found wanting to book. I want to applaud Gov. Ben Ayade for his efforts in protecting the lives and property of all residents in the state





The Commissioner of Police in Cross River, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, also told NAN that the rumor was false.





“The state police command and the security adviser to Gov. Ayade have been on alert since we received the information.





“The information is not true. It is a rumour. People should stop peddling such fake rumors. I am very happy that the area is calm and peaceful.





“I want to advise people to turn away from spreading such rumours because it will not do us any good,’’ he said.