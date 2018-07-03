The apex Fulani socio-cultural organisation , Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has called on the security agencies to monitor politicians with corruption charges.

The group said those politicians were the perpetrators and sponsors of the killings in Plateau State.





At a colloquium organised by the Citizens Communication and Advocacy Centre, the Secretary-General of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Saleh Al-Hassan, insisted that corrupt politicians were behind the Plateau massacre.





The topic of the colloquium was, “Understanding democracy as instrument of development, integration and national cohesion.”





Alhassan said that the association usually shared “critical intelligence” with the security agencies.





He said, “The spate of insecurity in this country is worrisome to anybody that loves this country and I think our security agencies should be up and doing.





“We must watch closely our politicians, their utterances and their body language because some of them are the ones promoting violence we are having in this country.





“We are not responsible for the killings in Plateau State. There are crises between farmers and herders all over the country , particularly in the North -Central geopolitical zone . We must recognise that it is a crisis that borders on land resources and we are calling on the government to put mechanisms in place for sustainable management of the land resources.





“But first , our security agencies must be supported to identify the perpetrators and the promoters of

this violence.





“We must closely monitor some of these evangelicals that preach hatred in churches and mosques and desperate politicians that are facing corruption charges. We must be able to get all of them and watch them closely so that they don’t set this country ablaze. They are the drivers of the conflict.”





He said, “Most of these politicians own armed thugs and militias across the state. The government should also find those behind the importation of large arms into the country. Who are the people importing these arms?”