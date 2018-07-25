 Mixed reactions trail Buhari’s speech on defecting lawmakers | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Mixed reactions have trailed the statement released by President Muhammadu Buhari in the aftermath of the defection of some lawmakers from the ruling party, All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Congress on Tuesday.


In the statement that was shared on his Twitter handle, President Buhari wished the defecting lawmakers the best in their future undertakings, even as he revealed that the party made attempts to solve whatever grievances they may have.




Since he tweeted, Nigerians on Twitter have been sharing their own opinions on the defection as well as Buhari’s reaction to it.

