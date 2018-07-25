I wish all of our party members who today defected, the very best in their future undertakings. The APC has done its best to stop the defections, and I must commend the party leadership for working tirelessly to unite the party and position it for future victory. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) July 24, 2018

Values of democracy indeed!!! Dasuki still in detention inspite of court order. Jones Abiri still held incommunicado despite court order. Is complying with rule of law not a value of democracy? — Timothy (@eekabadcrane) July 24, 2018

At last my president has spoken on the present political situations in the country by wishing they decamped all the very best ahead, this has happening for the first time in the history of my nation — Umar Mustapha Saleh (@UmarMustaphaSa4) July 24, 2018

I need good Nigerian people to stand up and support this Buhari government. If we fold our arm, siddon look and allow these bunch of PDP corrupt elements to come to power in 2019, then the future is bleak for Nigeria. — OLUWASEYI ADEKOYA (@SeyiBenggie) July 24, 2018

Give your papa a chance to rule Nigeria too...Enough for Buhari — Felix Ikotun (@phlexyl) July 24, 2018



You are a disaster! Mr. Tyrant, did you just say “total commitment to the values of democracy”? Lol... indeed! #NeverAgain would your lineage be at the helm of affairs in Nigeria.You are a disaster! July 24, 2018

I guess democracy wasnt properly taught in the school our presido attended,how can yo say you are committed to the values of democracy yet disobey court orders severally with pleasure. — Njama paul Asu (@NjamaPaul) July 24, 2018

Dear Baba go & rest and be an Elder Statesman. #TheMAJORITY of NIGERIANS do NOT NOT NOT want You, Sir! Unless DEMOCRACY is no longer BY THE PEOPLE... Even IF You meant well & THE MAJORITY says "NO", then THAT STANDS CREDIBLE! THE MAJORITY don'T want You! That's NO rocket science July 24, 2018

Fallacy, we are not fools not to see the show of dictatorship tendency by this government. The World is watching. — Frank Omosigho (@FrankOmosigho) July 24, 2018

Mr. President, with all due respect, stop giving 'kids' the opportunity to insult you. If not for anything, elders are known for their wisdom, but you are lacking in this area.

It is not APC you are presiding over but Nigeria and everything she stands for. Do the right thing! — Simbi (@DonSim0001) July 24, 2018

In the statement that was shared on his Twitter handle, President Buhari wished the defecting lawmakers the best in their future undertakings, even as he revealed that the party made attempts to solve whatever grievances they may have.Since he tweeted, Nigerians on Twitter have been sharing their own opinions on the defection as well as Buhari’s reaction to it.Read tweets below: