Senate President Bukola Saraki says he knows the ministers, governors who sponsored the protest against the national assembly.





Saraki said this on the floor of the senate on Tuesday after Barnabas Gamade, senator representing Benue north-east, drew the attention of the lawmakers to a protest.





Protesters had stormed the national assembly, demanding the resignation of Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, over the alterations to 2018 budget.





They also kicked against constituency project of lawmakers but Saraki said the projects have a way of ensuring unity, equity and justice in the country.





The senate president reiterated that funds for constituency projects are not given to the lawmakers and it was the executive who implements them.





“For Nigerians being used – people are taking advantage of the poverty in the country and what is saddening about it is that those who are doing this are those who are part of government. This does not help the unity of the arms of government,” he said.





“Mr President needs to investigate this and call to order – there is no secret in this. If you go out there, those boys will tell you where they are collecting the money from; the minister giving them the money, the governor that is giving them the money and these are governors, ministers in the same ruling party.





“So, I rarely don’t understand how they will promote unity with these kind of things. There is need for these kind of activities to stop. If keep weakening this institution, it will hurt us down the line when we need them. Those showing, rascality irresponsibility should be called to order because they are taking advantage of these young ones.





“If there is something wrong with the implementation, it is the executive. We don’t award the contract, we don’t release the money. Those behind the protest should desist; we know who you are, it is not in the interest of the unity of this country.”





Earlier, Isah Misau, senator representing Bauchi central, said those sponsoring protests against the national assembly are people close to President Muhammadu Buhari.





“This demonstration you are seeing outside is organised by a serving minister. It is a product of a sitting government,” the senator said.





“A lot of money was to be used on the national assembly to declare that seat vacant. These same people looking for the seat of Mr President are now the good boys around the president. The people that want to bring you down.”