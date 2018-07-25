The President of Argentine Football Federation (AFA), Claudio Tapia has called on the Albiceleste’s fans to give Barcelona star, Lionel Messi some time to come to a decision about his future with the national team.Argentine’s fans were extremely disappointed with the national team’s performance at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with Messi captaining the Jorge Sampaoli’s men.Sampaoli’s men were eliminated from the World Cup by eventual winners, France in the round of 16 encounter.“We have a lot of confidence in Messi. We have to leave him alone, let him get himself together, let him start his tournament in Spain and next year … we’ll see,” Tapia told Radio Mitre.“I think we have a good back-and-forth relationship,” the AFA president said, adding that he thought Messi would want to continue playing with the national team.Tapia added, “Messi was a big help financially for the AFA.”