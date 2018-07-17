Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, has reacted to the departure of his greatest rival, Cristiano Ronaldo from the Spanish La Liga.Ronaldo’s 100 million euro move from Real Madrid to Juventus was announced last week while he was unveiled at the Alianz Turin yesterday. He told reporters at the press conference that he joined the Old Ladies because he was different from other players.Ronaldo said he wants to show that he was “different” from other players of his age who move to China or Qatar for mega-money deals.The Portugal superstar also spoke on his rivalry with Messi after completing his move to the Italian champions.Asked about his rivalry with Messi, Ronaldo replied, “I do not see other players as rivals, that’s not who I am.“It was a good challenge with Messi. All of you liked it and it was interesting.“But I never saw it as a rivalry. You always want to give it your all for your team.”Speaking on Ronaldo’s departure from the league, Messi, who refused to join his national teammates to Argentina but headed back to Barcelona after the World Cup, told reporters, “I wish him well.“Italy is fine. Juventus have always been in Europe, with great players.“He did a lot for Real. But I think it was his personal decision to leave. He [Ronaldo] brought a lot to the game in Spain. He’s a great player.”Asked about the rivalry between him and Ronaldo, Messi added, “The media create those rivalries. I give my best for my team, so did he for Real.”