Prof. Itse Sagay, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committe





Sagay, speaking in an interview with the Independent condemned the rAPC members, saying they have contributed nothing to the development of Nigeria asides claiming assets.





Speaking further, he said the rAPC members have no right to the use the acronym ‘APC’ as they are not registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) with the name.





“The so-called Reformed APC is also the same as the New PDP. These are itinerant characters who are not better than the

cattle herders.





“ They move from place to place in search of greener pastures. Once the grass is no longer lush again, they move to another place.





“They think they are not enjoying enough ‘chop’ in APC, so they want to go and look for somewhere else to perch in order to ‘chop’.





“ All they believe in is to live to eat, acquire assets without the interest of the country at heart. How to develop Nigeria and rid it of corruption doesn’t matter to them.





“These are people who have not made any contributions to national life. So, I am not surprised that they have moved,” Sagay said.