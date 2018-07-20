Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Osun State are complaining about the late arrival of election materials for the conduct of the governorship primary election of the party holding on Friday (today) in 332 wards in the state.The party is using the direct primary method whereby all party members with the party membership card would vote in all the wards to elect the candidate of the party.Members of the party have trooped out as early as 7:30am to most electoral wards in some parts of the state but our correspondent observed that there were no election materials at Ward 4, Otun Olufi in Gbogan and Ward 9, Ikire as at 11am.Our correspondent also observed that there were no security agents at all the wards visited as at 11 am while intending voters were seen loitering around the venue of the exercise.There were many buses parked within the premises of the APC Secretariat in Osogbo waiting for the distribution of election materials as at 9am but party members have been complaining of late arrival of materials in most of the wards in towns far from Osogbo.One of the APC members, who came to Ward 9, Ikire to vote, Tola Bamidele, told our correspondent that he had been at the venue since 8am and did not know when materials would arrive.A trader, who came to the Ward to vote, Mrs. Abike Ogunwale, said, “We have been out here since very early in the morning and this is past 11am, yet we have not seen materials nor officials who would conduct the poll.“Some have gone back and I may also leave if the materials do not active by 12noon. I can’t waste the whole day here. They should have told us the exact time the exercise would start.”Another voter, Lateef Adewale, said some leaders of the APC including the Commissioner for Finance in the state, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, had to pacify the agitated party members to exercise patience before he left the ward with a promise to go and find out the cause of the delay.