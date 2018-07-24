 Mbappe names 5 players to win ballon d’Or, snubs Messi | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Mbappe names 5 players to win ballon d’Or, snubs Messi

11:40 AM 0
A+ A-
France forward, Kylian Mbappe has named his potential Ballon d’Or winners for 2018.


The player also put himself in contention for the individual prize in his five-man shortlist, alongside former Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Croatian, Luka Modric and France teammate, Raphael Varane.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, however, found no room for Barcelona’s Lionel Messi on his shortlist.

If Mbappe wins the Ballon d’Or, he will have to break a decade-long monopoly of the prize by Ronaldo and Messi.

Mbappe told France Football when asked to pick out the likely winners, “For the favorites, I will say Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Raphael Varane… and me.

“To complete the list, I think I would put myself in there too.”

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top