Argentina icon, Diego Maradona defended Spain’s first choice goalkeeper, David De Gea after the Manchester United’s No1’s poor showing in Russia.Maradona said De Gea was a good goalkeeper and had showed that by ensuring that Argentina goalie, Sergio Romero remains on the bench for Manchester United,In their group stage matches against Portugal, Iran and Morocco, De Gea put up his poorest performances ever.And against the Russia, he failed to stop any of the host nation’s penalty shootouts.Asked about the goalkeeper’s performance, Maradona said, “Yes, I like him, although he’s conceded a couple of goals.“We all saw the mistake, but since I’ve seen him join Manchester United, he’s had a very good career,’ he told Spanish outlet Marca.“He’s done well to ensure that Sergio Romero is always a substitute, his position is never in doubt.“He’s started this World Cup in a negative way. I’ve met him with [Sergio] Aguero when they were at Atletico Madrid and people in Spain need to be patient with him.”