The Police Command in Osun State on Tuesday arrested one Sifau Michael, 40, for allegedly killing his mother, Awulatu Sifau, 65, with a machete in Ogunjija village.





According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Mrs Folashade Odoro, the incident was reported to the police by one Segun Atanda at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday.





Odoro said: “It was reported to the police that the suspect hacked his mother to death and that at about 3:30 p.m., police detectives were deployed to the scene of the incident.





“The detectives arrested the suspect at the scene of the incident and took the corpse of the deceased mother to the hospital.”





She, however, did not disclose whether the suspect has made any confession as to the motive behind the killing.





Odoro simply said investigation into the matter had begun after which the suspect would be charged to court.