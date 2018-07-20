Liverpool have completed the signing of goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, from AS Roma in a £67million deal which makes the Brazilian the most expensive goalkeeper ever.The 25-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Reds, after undergoing a medical and completing the formalities of his switch at Melwood on Thursday.“I’m really happy, it’s a dream come true to wear such a prestigious shirt for a club of this size that is used to always winning.“In terms of my life and my career, it’s a huge step for me being part of this club and this family.“You can be certain that I’ll give my all,” Alisson told the club’s official website.