The 25-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Reds, after undergoing a medical and completing the formalities of his switch at Melwood on Thursday.
“I’m really happy, it’s a dream come true to wear such a prestigious shirt for a club of this size that is used to always winning.
“In terms of my life and my career, it’s a huge step for me being part of this club and this family.
“You can be certain that I’ll give my all,” Alisson told the club’s official website.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.