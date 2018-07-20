 Liverpool announce Alisson’s world-record move from Roma | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Liverpool announce Alisson’s world-record move from Roma

9:51 AM 0
A+ A-
Liverpool have completed the signing of goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, from AS Roma in a £67million deal which makes the Brazilian the most expensive goalkeeper ever.


The 25-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Reds, after undergoing a medical and completing the formalities of his switch at Melwood on Thursday.

“I’m really happy, it’s a dream come true to wear such a prestigious shirt for a club of this size that is used to always winning.

“In terms of my life and my career, it’s a huge step for me being part of this club and this family.

“You can be certain that I’ll give my all,” Alisson told the club’s official website.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top