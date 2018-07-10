Good evening and welcome tolive text coverage of the World Cup semi-final between France and Belgium at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg.France come into this match looking to reach a third World Cup final in the past 20 years following victories over Argentina and Uruguay in the knockout stages so far.Belgium, meanwhile, are bidding to reach the final for the first time in their history and are already guaranteed at least their joint-best ever finish having won every match in Russia so far.Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute coverage below.Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, L Hernandez; Pogba, Kante, Matuidi; Mbappe, Giroud, GriezmannCourtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Chadli, Witsel, Fellaini, Dembele; De Bruyne, Lukaku, E HazardA sharp dart down the left sees Hazard ghost past Pavard before playing the ball into the box, but Umtiti is there to knock it behind for a corner. Chadli comes across to take it, but he overhits it badly and it goes out for a goal kick.The opening five minutes or so have only served to in crease the intrigue of the game. France started on top, but Belgium have just begun to take control of the contest and are putting a bit of pressure on the French defence now.That said, Chadli has just got forward a couple of times and had a couple of changes to swing the ball into the box. The second sees the ball cleared as far as De Bruyne, who whips a trademark wicked delivery into the box which is just too far ahead of Fellaini.There was a lot of talk regarding Belgium's tactics tonight, and it looks as though Chadli will be playing as an orthodox right-back, rather than a wing-back. Interesting test for the West Brom player, who is not used to playing so deep.With barely 10 seconds on the clock Mbappe gives the first glimpse of his lightning pace down the right before playing a low ball into the box which Griezmann cannot latch on to.Here we go! The first World Cup semi-final of 2018 gets underway with Antoine Griezmann kicking us off!