Good afternoon and welcome tolive text coverage of the 2018 World Cup final between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.History beckons for one of these two teams at the end of one of the most memorable World Cups of all time, with France looking to lift the trophy for just a second time and Croatia bidding for their very first title.Les Bleus - managed by 1998 winner Didier Deschamps - overcame Belgium's golden generation in the semi-finals, whereas Croatia ended England's dreams with an extra-time victory in this very stadium.Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action from the biggest game in football courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez; Pogba, Kante, Matuidi; Griezmann, Giroud, MbappeSubasic; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic; Rakitic, Modric, Brozovic; Perisic, Mandzukic, RebicFrance are struggling to get anything going at the moment, with the likes of Mbappe, Griezmann and Giroud barely having a touch of the ball in an attacking sense so far. Les Bleus are looking to play on the counter-attack, but it hasn't worked in the opening stages.Rakitic clips a pass over the top for Perisic, who almost brings it down brilliantly inside the box having got the wrong side of his marker. However, the ball just squirms away from him and goes behind for a goal kick.Croatia have stolen possession off the toes of French players on three or four occasions inside the France half in this opening 10 minutes. They are sharper all over the park right now and will be delighted with how they have started this game.Mbappe is forced all the way back to his own byline to make a defensive challenge which puts the ball behind for a corner, and Varane clears the subsequent delivery in commanding fashion.This has been a very interesting opening to this match, not how I expected it to go at all. France may find themselves having to weather an early storm here.Croatia have made a very bright start to this match. They are buzzing about the pitch full of energy and France have been comparatively slow to get going here. The Croats are very much up for this one!Croatia are looking to press quickly off the ball here. They are trying to give France very little time on the ball all over the field, and France are struggling to come to terms with it in these opening exchanges.Here we go, then! Referee Nestor Pitana gets the 2018 World Cup final underway having also blown the first whistle of this tournament 31 days ago - Croatia kick us off!