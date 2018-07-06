



32 min GOAL! BRAZIL 0-2 BELGIUM (KEVIN DE BRUYNE)

14 min GOAL! BRAZIL 0-1 BELGIUM (FERNANDINHO, OG)

Welcome tolive text coverage of the World Cup quarter-final between Brazil and Belgium at the Kazan Arena.Pre-tournament favourites Brazil have tasted defeat just once in the last two years, while the Red Devils are on a 23-match unbeaten run - the longest of any remaining side in the competition.Something has to give this evening, though, in what is just the second ever meeting between the two sides on the world stage.Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.Allison; Fagner, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Fernandinho, Paulinho, Coutinho; Willian, Neymar, Gabriel JesusEderson, Cassio, Geromel, Filipe Luis, D. Costa, Augusto, Marquinhos, Fred, Firmino, TaisonCourtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Meunier, Witsel, Fellaini, Chadli; De Bruyne, Hazard, LukakuMignolet, Casteels, Vermaelen, Carrasco, Mertens, T. Hazard, Tielemans, Januzaj, Dembele, Boyata, Batshuayi, DendonckerThis has been a great quarter-final. It is Brazil's turn to attack, with Douglas Costa's shot seemingly heading for the bottom corner if not for the intervention of Thibaut Courtois. The ball run loose to Paulinho, who could not control it.Belgium looked so threatening towards the end of the first half, but Brazil have had the better of this second half. That so nearly changed seconds ago, however, as a swift counter ended with Hazard shooting right across goal and wide.Douglas Costa, another of those who probably should have started today - does Willian really offer enough? - is on for Gabriel Jesus. Brazil have some momentum on their side but they cannot seem to score at the moment.A big let-off for Belgium, that, because Vincent Kompany did go to ground and he did get some of Gabriel Jesus. Brazil will now feel that everything is against them, so expect a big response from the Selecao.Courtois was unable to get his hands to the ball and Neymar left the goalkeeper exposed by hooking it into the middle. From the next attack, Gabriel Jesus went down under a tackle from clubmate Vincent Kompany. VAR is needed...The referee almost laughs in Neymar's face at this attempt to win a penalty. Fair play to the official - Neymar tried to kick the leg of Marouane Fellaini, rather than the other way around. Great decision.The good news for the neutral is that there does appear to be another goal or two in this match. It would be good if Brazil can bag it, setting us up for a potential grandstand finish, and they so nearly got one as Marcelo's cross was inches out of Firmino's reach.Toby Alderweireld, who is not one of those walking a disciplinary tightrope, cuts across Paulinho and is shown the game's first yellow card. Plenty of red shirts back as Brazil look to create something.Neymar is still not moving freely, but there is no way Tite will take off his star man unless the pain become unbearable. Marouane Fellaini with a lovely little flick-on into the path of Eden Hazard, but the forward could not quite set himself for the shot.We are back under way at the Kazan Arena, where there is news of a substitution. Roberto Firmino, who many felt should have started the game, is on for Willian. Firmino will go through the middle and Gabriel Jesus out on the right.Neymar went to ground under contact from Thomas Meunier towards the end of the first half, but there was not enough contact for the referee to point to the spot. Belgium take a shock two-goal lead into the break, and not since 1938 have Brazil recovered from that deficit in the second half of a World Cup match.Vincent Kompany with a smart near-post flick that Alisson had to be alert to deal with. If anything, the Red Devils have looked the more like to score the game's third goal since Kevin De Bruyne's strike hit the back of the net.Good refereeing, as play is brought back for Paulinho's barge on De Bruyne 25 yards from goal. Belgium have really turned it on over the past five minutes, and they fancy bagging themselves a third goal before the half-time interval, with De Bruyne's shot helped over the bar.Truly brilliant from Eden Hazard, who takes the ball past one, then two and then a third Brazilian player. There were players over but the attack fizzled out, giving the South Americans a chance to recover. This has been a gripping first half.Marcelo with some more good work down Brazil's left, with his deflected shot being helped behind by Courtois. The corner is worked to Philippe Coutinho on the edge of the box, whose curler needed dealing with by the Belgium keeper.What a strike that was from De Bruyne, by the way, picking out the one place that Alisson was unable to reach. Romelu Lukaku also had a part to play by carrying the ball forward and picking out De Bruyne to do the rest. Up the other end, Jesus heads wide.It must be said, this has been a brilliant display from a balanced Belgium side. Brazil are now well and truly in trouble, requiring a couple of goals to force extra time and keep their hopes of a sixth World Cup crown alive.The first goal was fortunate... there was nothing of the sort on this occasion. Kevin De Bruyne, for some reason, was allowed to take five or six touches of the ball, before arrowing a shot right out of Alisson's reach from the edge of the box.Neymar is back on the field but is still not running freely. Vertonghen is dumped onto the turf, although the free kick had already been awarded for his shove on Willian. From the wide free kick, the ball drops to Fernandinho whose shot is blocked.Brazil looking to probe down the left, where Marcelo and Coutinho are overloading. Neymar has just left the field and is currently receiving treatment to his calf, which is a real worry for the Selecao.Nearly a third of the match played and Belgium are the side who have a goal to protect. Brazil starting to knock on the door, though, with Marcelo getting down the left and cutting inside before testing Courtois down low.Tite will not panic just yet, but he will want to see his side create something before the interval - ideally creating something that leads to an equaliser. Coutinho has already cut inside and got a shot on target, which is usually their go-to attack.The sides have been very evenly matched on the whole, and that is reflected in the possession which is nearly 50-50. The Selecao now in a rare position of having to chase a goal, potentially opening them up at the back.Belgium open the scoring in Kazan thanks to a huge slice of fortune! A corner from the left was swung towards the front post, where Fernandinho was one of three Brazil players tasked with heading it clear, only to get his contact all wrong and instead glance it past Alisson.A swarm of yellow charging at Belgium's defenders at every opportunity in the opening 15 minutes. The closest either side have come to a breakthrough so far was via that Thiago Silva header that clipped the frame of the goal.Belgium are not looking all that comfortable at the back, desperately scrambling the ball away to concede a corner, from which it was again hearts in mouths. Martinez's men need to find their composure before their opponents capitalise.Silva was put off by Miranda, who got a little touch on the corner. If not for that, the PSG centre-back surely would have been burying the ball, just like we have seen him do already this tournament. A lively start to proceedings.Thiago Silva comes within inches of giving Brazil an early lead in Kazan. The centre-back could not make proper contact on the ball from five yards, seeing it clip the post. Belgium get the ball forward quickly, but Hazard's close-range shot is blocked in front of goal.Fellaini gets the man and none of the ball when up against Neymar, earning a telling off from the referee and numerous jeers from the stands. The Selecao are looking to keep their foot on the ball following an even start to the game.Some quick passing from Brazil culminates in Neymar getting a cross in from the left, which Thibaut Courtois catches ahead of Philippe Coutinho. Both sides showing some attacking intent in the opening throes of this quarter-final tie.A first sight of goal for the more advanced Kevin De Bruyne, who shakes off his man and drags the ball wide of Alisson's target. Plenty of intriguing battles across the field, including that tussle between clubmates Fernandinho and De Bruyne.We are under way in this second quarter-final of the 2018 World Cup. France have already booked their place in next week's semi, now it is over to Brazil and Belgium in what should be an entertaining contest in Kazan.