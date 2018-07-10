The Government of the United States of America has again told the Federal Government of Nigeria to end the killing of innocent citizens.

Speaking on the issue, the Deputy Chief of Mission in the US embassy in Nigeria, David Young, reminded the President Muhammadu Buhari government that life was sacred, regardless of class, religion or occupation.





Young extended his country’s condolences in Jos, the state capital, when he visited Governor Simon Lalong, yesterday over the recent killings in Plateau State.





“Life is sacred, whether herdsmen or farmers, Christian or Muslim or whatever ethnic (stock),” he said.





“The violence should be a major concern to both the state and federal governments and must be addressed adequately.





“There is the need to put in more efforts toward ending this menace in the country,” he added.





He further said there was the need for the promotion of interfaith and inter-ethnic dialogues to address causes of violence.