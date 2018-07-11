The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to learn the art of governance from Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state.





In a statement on Tuesday, Kola Ologbondiyan spokesman of PDP, said Buhari’s attendance at the Ekiti All Progressives Congress (APC) rally worsened the woes of Kayode Fayemi, his party’s candidate for the governorship election.





He said Buhari could not boast of any project.





Ologbondiyan said the president should go round Ekiti and see for himself, the numerous projects executed by the Fayose administration.





“President Muhammadu Buhari’s attendance worsened the woes of the APC and its candidate, as the president could not boast of any federal project in the state but sought to beguile the people with his usual list of empty promises in his prepared hollow speech,” the statement read.





“Mr. President should go round the state and see for himself, the numerous landmark projects executed by the Fayose-led PDP government, after which he should appropriately advice his party members on their futility of contesting the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti.





“Nigerians watched in amusement as even the rented crowd refused to respond to the APC slogan or brandish their brooms, for which Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state openly nagged them for ‘sleeping’ at the rally.





“In a highly embarrassing effort to spur the rented crowd, Kogi state governor Yayaha Bello, from whose state a substantial part of the crowd was rented, had to recourse to his native Ebira language in addressing the rally.





“Nigerians are therefore at a loss as regards what governors who have failed their respective states had to tell the people of Ekiti state where PDP had made life better.





“We are however not surprised at the remarks by the minister of labour, senator Chris Ngige, who, in sub-conscious sincerity, advised the people of Ekiti state to reject the APC candidate and endorsed the PDP-led administration of governor Ayo Fayose.”





The PDP spokesman said the Ekiti people have not forgotten how Buhari failed to take action when “marauders attacked and murdered innocent citizens in the state earlier in the year.”





“The APC should therefore come to terms with the fact that their lies, propaganda, empty promises and threats cannot, in any way, sway the people of Ekiti state from their iron-cast resolve to rally with the PDP for the continuation of good governance, peace and development in their state,” he said.