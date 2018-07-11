Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has attributed the recurring killings in most parts of the country to the failure of leadership, lamenting that the harvests of deaths were not what Nigerians voted for in 2015.Tambuwal stated this on a day former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, described as senseless, despicable and unjustifiable, killing of innocent and defenceless Nigerians in their country by dare-devil gunmen.Canvassing a comprehensive overhaul of the nation’s security architecture, Tambuwal noted that the growing spate of mindless shedding of innocent blood, especially of policemen and other security personnel on their lawful duty posts, had brought a new dimension to the reprehensible state of insecurity in the country.The governor, who also commiserated with families of citizens who lost their lives in the killings, said in a statement that with the killing of security agents on their duty posts, the question from every law-abiding citizen today was “who will protect us, when even those constitutionally charged with the responsibility of protecting our lives and property have, themselves, become vulnerable targets of criminals?‘’Where shall we run to for protection, when the institutions of state put in place to protect us are being progressively dismantled by opportunistic criminality and the trained personnel are also on the run?’’