Students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, Monday morning, staged a protest against the purported expulsion and suspension of about twelve students of the institution.

The students, who were led by the leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in collaboration with National Liberty Vanguard, declared that the suspension and expulsion of the students were done without regards to due process.





Recall that about twelve students of the institution including the son of the immediate past Secretary to Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, were expelled and suspended for engaging in violent activities in the school.





But the students, who used the protest to demand the immediate reinstatement of their counterparts, blocked the gates of the institution in protest against what they termed as injustice.





Our correspondent gathered that the students, as early as 6:30am, blocked the main entrance and other gates leading to the school premises, thereby preventing workers and students of the institution from entering the school campus.





They demanded the immediate reinstatement of the suspended and expelled students of the institution, especially those who are in their final year.





It was learnt that all efforts by the President of the Students’ Union Government, Comrade Seun, to calm them down were rebuffed by the demonstrating students.





Those due to sit for examination on Monday have not been able to gain access to the school premises as at the time of filing this report on Monday.





Some of the students, who spoke with our correspondent, said they were surprised with the development because they were not briefed about the protest.





However, all efforts made to get the Public Relations Officer (PRO), of the institution, Mr. Akin Fadeyi to speak on the matter proved abortive as calls put to his phone rang out.