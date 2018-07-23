President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has reacted to speculations that the President offered the Senate President, Bukola Saraki “juicy offers” to keep him in the All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of the 2019 elections.





Onochie, who dismissed the claim, said the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government only gives “anything juicy” to all Nigerians, and not as “give-aways”.





Last week, the Senate President and other aggrieved members of the APC met with the President and the party leadership at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





Following the meeting, speculations were rife that juicy offers which include oil wells and automatic ticket were being made to Saraki and his associates as part of the on-going discussions.





But, Saraki, in a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said such stories were not true.





Reacting on Twitter, Onochie wrote: “Dr. Bukola Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Alhaji Yusuph Olaniyonu, has denied any juicy offer from Buhari or the APC party leadership.





“We are Progressives. Anything juicy belongs to the people of Nigeria. Not for Give-aways.#SaiBaba2ndTerm.”