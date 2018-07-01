There was controversy on Saturday over the whereabouts of the three-year-old boy, Eyitayo Famojuro, reportedly declared missing after the driver (Mr. Joseph) of the vehicle conveying him, his twin brother and their mother, escaped with him when the incident happened on Thursday.One Tunde Adenuga, on Twitter, claimed on Saturday that the missing boy, had been found.Adenuga’s tweet read, “Breaking News: He is found. The driver brought him home, few minutes ago. Thank you for sharing (the information) and (for your) prayers. God bless you all.”However, few minutes after his post, there was a counter-information on in the social media that Eyitayo and the driver were still missing.Attempts by journalists to reach the mother of the missing child on Saturday were abortive as the phone of the mother’s elder sister, Mrs. Funmi Oyedeji Balogun, was switched off.Our source contacted one of the woman’s elder sisters, Mrs. Funmi Oyedeji Balogun, to verify if the boy had been found or not but the phone number of the relative was switched offAustin Pius, a tricycle driver at the Otedola gate, who witnessed the incident, said “the accidents on the Otedola bridge have reduced because of the recent maintenance on the bridge, unlike before when accidents were frequent. If the area under the bridge is properly levelled, there won’t be such fetal accidents on the bridge again.”Another tricycle driver, Olukoya Odunuga, said, “Tankers should be thoroughly checked to ensure they are roadworthy and the Federal Government should come up with policies that will prohibit tankers from moving during the day.”