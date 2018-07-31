Former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja has perfected plans to quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) itLadoja who rejoined the party after the July 2017 Supreme Court judgement which terminated the leadership of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, this medium gathered, has resolved to join the ADC before the end of the week.A chieftain of the PDP and former Minister told our correspondent in confidence that Ladoja’s decision to defect to ADC was not unconnected with alleged plans to impose Engineer Seyi Makinde as the Oyo State PDP governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections.The former governor is also said to be worried about what our source described as the lack of internal democracy in the management of the affairs of the party by the Oyo state chapter.“He (Ladoja) will leave the party in the next four or five days. He is not happy that a governorship aspirant is about to be imposed on the people of Oyo. In 2015, this candidate ran but was not successful.“I believe the reason for his anger is that whoever emerges as the governorship candidate must pass through a legitimate, democratic process but there is a design to subvert this by ensuring that the person becomes the candidate at all cost.“Another worry for him is that the party is running short of internal democracy and this would be very dangerous for the PDP in Oyo State. A party that is coming to an electoral contest from the position of weakness needs to know that only by adhering strictly to the rules of the game would it stand a chance of victory,” he said.On Ladoja’s possible destination, the erstwhile Minister said the ex-governor will not join the All Progressives Congress (APC) for “obvious reasons,” adding that he has his mind up on his next move.Pressed to reveal where the ex-federal lawmaker is headed, he said, “He’s very likely to join the ADC. Stalwarts of that party have been reaching out to him in recent times and I believe they now have their man.”Ladoja would be a big loss to the PDP, given his power of mobilization especially at the grassroots level.