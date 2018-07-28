The defection of the former governor of Kano state, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso alongside other parliamentarians, to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been described by the governor of Kano state Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as not being enough a reason to cause havoc to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).Ganduje made this known to newsmen on Friday, where he emphasised that the party is not scared of his exist.“We are not scared by their exit. Their defection doesn’t constitute any havoc to our great party, the APC, at all levels. People should keep eyes to what will happen during election.”“Our dear President has been doing the needful in terms of developing the nation, coupled with his efforts in efficient service delivery. Good governance at its peak. The war against corruption is successfully being waged,” he added.“I want you to go and study the situation on ground in Kano, his defection does not change the political mood in the state. Nobody cares to be disturbed by their action,” Ganduje stated.The governor also said, when Kwankwaso was in the APC ” …his intention was to vie for presidency, but when it appeared to him, in black and white, that there is no vacancy in the Villa, he now decided to leave on his own.”While believing that, Kwankwaso is entitled to his own political choice, Ganduje challenged him saying “When he could secure a presidential ticket from the party he cross carpets, then he should wait and see how we can slug it out with him. He will fully understand how popular and loveable our President Muhammadu Buhari is.”He insists that, the chances of the party in next year’s general election would not be affected because of Kwankwaso’s defection, challenging that, “All chances of President Buhari, the party and our chances in Kano will not be affected because they leave the party.“Kano will give more votes to our President, than what he got in 2015 election. From the 2015 election to date, those who could not vote because of age limit, are now grown up, meaning they will now be eligible to vote. Hence, Buhari stands the chance to get 5 million votes from Kano,” Ganduje concludes.Assuring that Nigerians are ready to vote for APC at all levels come 2019 general election, “They believe in what we are doing as a progressive party,” he stated.Anwar is the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kano state