Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is set to announce his decision amid the crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kwankwaso, a member of the nPDP, is said to be fed up with the bloc’s futile discussion with the presidency and the party.





The Senator, representing Kano Central, will be joined by his loyalists in the APC and members of the Kwankwasiya movement to take a final walk-out in what a source has confirmed to our reporter as ”a big announcement’.





An impeccable source revealed on Wednesday that this will happen within 48 hours.





It is widely expected that Kwankwaso will return to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) where he still commands a large followership.





Under the platform, he was a federal minister and two-term governor of Kano State.





An indication that Kwakwanso has resolved to dump the APC emerged the day the party held its national convention.





The lawmaker stayed away but visited former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar same day.





We understand that Kwankwaso’s return to the PDP was discussed.





Already, his estranged friend and incumbent Kano Governor, Umar Ganduje had, in February, made it clear that Kwankwaso won’t get the APC ticket to return to the Senate in 2019.





Ganduje has concluded to give the slot to Senator Basheer Lado, who joined the APC in January.













Lado represented Kano Central from 2011 to 2015 (under the PDP) but Kwankwaso defeated him during the last election.