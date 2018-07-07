The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, on Friday ordered tight security nationwide.





This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Jimoh Moshood.





It explained that the new order was in response to renewed killings and criminal activities in some parts of the country.





The statement read, “The IGP has directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the zones and State commands across the country to beef up security in their Area of Responsibilities (AOR)





”They are also to ensure massive deployment of Armed Police Personnel, Patrol Teams and undercover operatives to black spots, flashpoints and other vulnerable criminal spots to nip in the bud all forms of crimes and criminality nationwide





“In addition, they are also to make sure that the prevention and detection of crimes are prompt to serve as an effective deterrent to who-will-be criminal”.





The spokesman declared that the renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to reduce crimes and criminalities in the country to the barest minimum remained unequivocal and unwavering.