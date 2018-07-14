Festus Keyamo, Director of Strategic Communications for the re-election campaign of the President Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed the only weakness in his principal’s government.

Speaking on Channels Television programme’s ‘Hard Copy’, Keyamo noted that it was the failure of the current administration, to try former leaders who have looted the country.





“The flaws I think we have in Africa as a whole and I think this government has the same flaw, is that they are not willing to bring those former presidents who have looted their country to book,” he said.





Keyamo recently slammed former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, for claiming that Buhari was perfecting plans to kill him.





Obasanjo alleged that Buhari’s government was planning to frame him and consequently kill him by plotting his arrest on false charges.