The Senate on Wednesday, acknowledged receipt of President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to confirm two non-legal practitioners, Sen. Abba Ali from Katsina, representing North West and Mohammed Sagir from Niger, representing North Central as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC).





Buhari said their nomination was in compliance with Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).





The President also requested for the confirmation of Chairman and six members of the board of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), in compliance with Section 5(4) of the NDIC Act 2006.





The nominee for the chairmanship position is Olabode Mustapha from Ogun State, while members include Garba Buba from Bauchi; Bello Garba, Sokoto; Retired Brig.-Gen. Joseph Okoloagu, Enugu; Mustapha Mudashiru, Kwara; Festus Keyamo, Delta and Adewale Adeleke, Ondo.





In his remarks, deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu referred the requests to relevant committees for further legislative actions.





In April, Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) was appointed Director, Strategic Communications of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO).