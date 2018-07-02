Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has said his predecessor, Senator Musa Kwankwaso, will not win in his village in 2019; talk less of defeating President Muhammadu Buhari.Ganduje was reacting to Kwankwaso’s claim that he can defeat Buhari should the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) give him the ticket in 2019.He said Kwankwaso’s political structure has been dismantled in Kano so much that he has lost grip of the realities of Kano politics.A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, described Kwankwaso as “a political fugitive who does not have the platform, intellectual capability and mental ability to manage Nigeria’s affairs”.The statement added: “Senator Kwankwaso’s latest utterances have confirmed he is now a confused politician who is grabbing every opportunity to relaunch himself back to relevance.“For over three years, he has been sleeping at the Senate without sponsoring even a bill that will positively impact the life of Nigerians. This is a clear indication that he has nothing to offer; he is just being boastful.“For over three years, Kwankwaso has been at the Senate, he has not visited Kano Central, his senatorial district. He has not executed any tangible constituency project for his people. Since then, he has not been around and we have been here in Kano playing the game of politics the way it should be done. The people are appreciating our modest achievements and have expressed confidence in us.“Senator Kwankwaso’s dream to get the PDP presidential ticket remains a tall one that can never see the light of day because those he is going to meet are familiar with his antics. They have not forgotten in a hurry, the role he played in destroying the same PDP.“I am surprised that Kwankawso is now talking about people like Ibrahim Shekarau, a man he persecuted and betrayed on many occasions.“Those who know him will understand that he is overrating himself and cannot be seen as a major contender in the 2019 presidential election. He is a usurper who wants power by all means. Here in Kano, the support for President Buhari and the APC is non-negotiable.”