A herdsman identified as Babuga Kuaara has killed a policeman in Umaru Danladi, Kaoge in Bagudo local government area of Kebbi state.

The Kebbi command of the Nigeria police force confirmed this on Thursday.





The deceased officer was reportedly attached to the Kaoje police division in Bagudo local government area.





A farmer had reported Kuaara to the police after cows belonging to the herdsman allegedly destroyed his farm.





A witness, who craved for anonymity, told reporters that the late officer was asked to arrest the herder who was still wandering with his cattle within the area.





“The police officer who came with his riffle, arrested the suspect, but as he was taking him to the waiting patrol vehicle, the herder drew his machete and stabbed the officer on his neck,” the witness said.





“We saw the officer groaning in pains and bleeding but he died before we could apply first aid.





“The herder was overpowered by officers who rushed to the scene.”





Mustapha Suleiman, police public relations officer (PPRO) in the state, told journalists that the suspect had been arrested.





“We have arrested the herder, Babuga Kuaara, for killing the officer. He had confessed to the crime and will be prosecuted accordingly,” Suleiman said.