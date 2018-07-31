The leadership tussle in Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is fast turning into a never-ending war, as the case yesterday received yet another adjournment at the Federal High Court in Jos.In contrast with wide spread hope that the case would eventually be vacated, in order to avert a possible hammer from world soccer governing body, FIFA, the Jos court adjourned hearing of the matter till Wednesday.The Tin City court stated Monday that it will sit on August 1 for hearing of the motion to vacate it previous orders granting recognition to Giwa to lead the NFF while invalidating the process that brought in Pinnick as the soccer governing body’s president.Pinnick’s lawyers had filed a counter-motion to dismiss the orders, and the court has now adjourned till August 1, for hearing of their plea.