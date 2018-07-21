Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Friday reacted to the Federal Government’s refusal to release embattled former National Security Adviser, NSA, Sambo Dasuki.





Dasuki was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, in December 2015, over his alleged involvement in illegal possession of firearms.





The former NSA was also accused of diverting $2.1billion from his office while he served as NSA.





He is facing separate trials for the alleged offences.





Since his arrest in 2015, Dasuki has been granted bail multiple times by different courts. The latest bail was approved on July 17.





However, the Nigerian government had said the former NSA can’t be set free because he was responsible for the death of over 100,000 Nigerians.





Reacting, Omokri warned that President Muhammadu Buhari may be the next to be incarcerated over several deaths so far recorded.





In a tweet, Omokri wrote: “Buhari can keep holding Dasuki, but he should remember that he will leave power one day. He should also remember that his administration killed at least 347 innocent and unarmed Shiite men, women, children and infants. Who knows who will be free tomorrow and who will be in jail.”