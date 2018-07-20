Former president Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former minister of Finance, who served under his administration, on her appointment into the board of Twitter.





The former Nigerian minister was announced on Thursday as one of the independent directors on Twitter’s board.





Okonjo-Iweala will be replacing Marjorie Scardino, the former Chief Executive of Pearson.





Reacting to the appointment, Jonathan said his former minister deserves the appointment.





In a Facebook post, the former president said Okonjo-Iweala managed the finances of Nigeria very well as minister.





He wrote: “I am not surprised that Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala has been appointed into the board of Twitter.





“If anyone merits such an appointment, it is definitely a woman who helped her nation manage its finances most prudently and was instrumental to pulling many millions out of poverty.





“Ngozi, I am proud of you. You served Nigeria most meritoriously and I am more than certain that you would do the same at Twitter. Congratulations.”