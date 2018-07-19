Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday, had a private meeting with former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida(retd) in Minna, Niger State, the second of such meeting within nine months.Jonathan, who came by road from Abuja, arrived Babangida’s residence at 10:24am. with a convoy of five cars.Journalists, who got wind of the visit, stormed Babangida’s residence, but were stopped from getting close to the main gate. Few minutes after the journalists arrived, Jonathan’s convoy left for Abuja, even as details of the meeting remain unknown.However, it was gathered that a member of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and governorship aspirant in Niger State, Alhaji Hanafi Sudan, accompanied Dr. Jonathan on the visit. The last visit of Goodluck Jonathan to General Babangida was on October 17, last year.