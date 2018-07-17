 Jay Jay Okocha slams Buhari, others | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Jay Jay Okocha slams Buhari, others

Former Super Eagles captain, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, took a shot at President Muhammadu Buhari, after the 2018 World Cup final between Croatia and France on Sunday.


Both teams received cheers in Moscow by their respective presidents, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and Emmanuel Macron.

Okocha, speaking on SuperSport, said Nigeria was used to presidents who never want to go away.

“You see the Croatian President, not a bad looking one. And the French President too, a young man who clicked with the team all along not some old man who doesn’t want to go away,” he said.

Grabar-Kitarovic became a huge fans’ favourite throughout the tournament, after taking an unpaid leave to support her national team in Russia.

