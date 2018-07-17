Both teams received cheers in Moscow by their respective presidents, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and Emmanuel Macron.
Okocha, speaking on SuperSport, said Nigeria was used to presidents who never want to go away.
“You see the Croatian President, not a bad looking one. And the French President too, a young man who clicked with the team all along not some old man who doesn’t want to go away,” he said.
Grabar-Kitarovic became a huge fans’ favourite throughout the tournament, after taking an unpaid leave to support her national team in Russia.
