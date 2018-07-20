Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has opened up on why head coach Gernot Rohr, did not field him a lot during the just concluded World Cup in Russia.Iwobi was widely expected to play a leading role for Nigeria at the tournament, but lost his spot after the opening game against Croatia, which ended in a 2-0 defeat.The Arsenal star was also a late minute substitute in the game against Iceland which Nigeria won and also played the last five minutes of the 1-2 loss to Argentina.“It’s not just me or my tournament, it’s Nigeria’s tournament.“The coach didn’t put me in that position because he wanted to try something new, try something else, so I had no problems because at the end of the day it is what the manager decides is what goes”, Iwobi told the BBC