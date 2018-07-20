 Iwobi explains why Rohr didn’t play him regularly at 2018 World Cup | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Iwobi explains why Rohr didn't play him regularly at 2018 World Cup

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has opened up on why head coach Gernot Rohr, did not field him a lot during the just concluded World Cup in Russia.


Iwobi was widely expected to play a leading role for Nigeria at the tournament, but lost his spot after the opening game against Croatia, which ended in a 2-0 defeat.

The Arsenal star was also a late minute substitute in the game against Iceland which Nigeria won and also played the last five minutes of the 1-2 loss to Argentina.

“It’s not just me or my tournament, it’s Nigeria’s tournament.

“The coach didn’t put me in that position because he wanted to try something new, try something else, so I had no problems because at the end of the day it is what the manager decides is what goes”, Iwobi told the BBC

