Iwobi was widely expected to play a leading role for Nigeria at the tournament, but lost his spot after the opening game against Croatia, which ended in a 2-0 defeat.
The Arsenal star was also a late minute substitute in the game against Iceland which Nigeria won and also played the last five minutes of the 1-2 loss to Argentina.
“It’s not just me or my tournament, it’s Nigeria’s tournament.
“The coach didn’t put me in that position because he wanted to try something new, try something else, so I had no problems because at the end of the day it is what the manager decides is what goes”, Iwobi told the BBC
