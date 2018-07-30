President Muhammadu Buhari has, Monday, reiterated his government’s speedy response to the crises rocking many parts of the country, saying security of lives and property is his government’s paramount goal.President Buhari, while replying critics, said he has authorized the deployment of a team of 1000 “strong military force” to Zamfara to quell the insecurity challenge rocking the state.President Buhari also said that same sizes of special military forces have also been deployed to other flashpoint states like Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba and Plateau states.Some Nigerians had taken to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to critique the Buhari-led government’s response to the various security crises rocking some parts of the country.While some gave him a thumbs up, many others gave it a knock, saying the president has not done enough to solve the security issues.However, In a series of tweets by the official handle of Mr. President, @MBuhari, the president said, “I have authorized the deployment of a 1,000-strong Military Force to tackle the troubling security challenges in Zamfara. We have another Special Military Force, of about the same size, in Benue, covering Nasarawa and Taraba as well. In Plateau we have Operation Safe Haven."In the face of the evolving security threats, in the North Central and North West, we remain determined to neutralize every form of banditry and criminality. What we will never do is abandon any part of Nigeria to terrorists and criminals.— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) 30 July 2018We are seeing improved cooperation between the Military, Police, DSS and Civil Defence Corps, and also prioritizing intelligence gathering; as well as increasing the use of air assets and surveillance technology to locate and neutralize the criminals responsible for these attacks— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) 30 July 2018Our security agents have arrested hundreds of suspects across the flashpoints, and investigations and prosecutions are ongoing in several cases. I acknowledge that more needs to be done in this regard; we are counting on the full cooperation of the Judiciary to achieve this.— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) 30 July 2018However, some twitter users disagreed with Mr. President.Below are tweets from Nigerians:Ekiti state Election 30,000, security for human lives against bandits 1,000. We now know your priority our beloved Mr President. Don’t worry I have my PVC.— Julia Ibisagbo Darius (@juliadarius1) 30 July 20181000 security personal to stop #ZamfaraMassacreWhile you sent 30000 security personal to Ekiti just for election.For buhari, LEADERSHIP is about the next ELECTION not the next GENERATION.— Sweet Shantel (@SweetShantel) 30 July 2018Mr. President, if you don’t fear anyone please fear Allah, this wasn’t what you promised us. May God and souls of the dead judge those in power and refused to pay adequate attention and render necessary help to the lives of the citizens.— ms_darasimi (@adedoyin101) 30 July 2018Of about the same size?Baba you are not even sure!Sad— Uncle Troy 🎼 (@troyfizzle) 30 July 2018This is the kind of prompt and immediate response to be deployed as soon as hoodlum/millitant invasion is reported. The Govt shouldn’t wait till scores are killed before reacting in this measure— Olufunke Ogunseinde (@Funkemyfun) 30 July 2018Try 30 thousand and you will see how effective the insurgent will be wiped away, I guess it not an election to gain power. Nigerians lives means nothing but winning election does.— Bukola Moyo(Maximus) (@moyologun) 30 July 2018The use of satellite technology will aid in finding a long lasting solutions to the killings as this will support the air force in accurate detection of movement and locations of the bandits.— Oyinbo Eko (@OyinboEko) 30 July 201830000 policemen was for election,the 1000 are security forces or army as they are called,but that number is still grossly inadequate,my thoughts though.— Olayori (@1776_yori) 30 July 2018#Buhari‘s conscious or unconscious inability to provide security to Nigerians converted our streets to rivers of blood.#BuhariMustGo— John Danfulani (@john_danfulani) 29 July 2018I am not in anyway saying PDP are or were SAINTS at least the man on the streets could survive!But its very fraudulent, wicked and rapacious for APC to preach hope then intentionally deliver this mediocre n depreciative governance where everything is a complete fiasco!#Buhari— Franklin Williams (@Franklynn_99) 30 July 2018If democracy was a football i would have loan #Buhari to a relegated club and buy a better player.— Ibiso George (@ibisogeorge) 30 July 2018Nigerians can’t come out in droves to protest against #Buhari, you know why? A lot of you displeased with him at this moment put him there. You said there was no alternative. Now shame won’t allow you March against him like you did GEJ in 2012.I need a new country.— 5pm in Abuja 🇳🇬 (@sommiie_sphinx) 30 July 2018Fela don talk am…(Abami EDA)…Nigerians love suffering and smiling… Let’s call a spade a spade this government isn’t capable of giving us the Nigeria we want.#Buhari— Abimbola. (@ABIMBOLADENNIS) 30 July 2018Am sure when #Buhari said: “…majority of Nigerians back home are appreciative of our efforts.” he was referring to Fulanis, Just like Wikipedia refers to the North as Nigeria— Your Village Head (@itsLachi) 30 July 2018It’s no longer in doubt that #Buhari can’t discharge his No1 task(protection of lives & property).Consequently,i call for his immediate resignation.#BuhariMustGo— John Danfulani (@john_danfulani) 29 July 2018