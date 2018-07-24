A former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, says it will take 22 years to clear the debts incurred by the government of Governor Rauf Aregbesola.Omisore said this in Abuja on Monday shortly after receiving his Certificate of Return from the Social Democratic Party.The governorship candidate of the SDP said about half of Osun State’s allocation from the Federation Account went to servicing accumulated debts.He said this had led to the inability of the state to pay salaries.Omisore added, “The state is deplorable. It has no infrastructure, health services; salaries are being owed and we are the most indebted state in this country. Our ISPO, that is, our debit from FAAC, is signed till 2040. That is 25 years from 2015.“So, it is a peculiar situation and a task that cannot be given to a youth corps member or a mere politician. It is not a joke.”When asked how he would increase the revenue of the state, Omisore said there was a need to effectively exploit the Agric sector.The ex-lawmaker said policies which promoted wealth creation and investment would be implemented and once this happened, wealth would return to the state.Omisore said the candidates of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party were novices who were being foisted on the state by godfathers.He added, “Nigeria has evolved to voting people with experience, with qualifications who have done it before. It is not just about running for office. It is not about having a godfather who will sponsor you and be making money from Osun State through the governor.”Reacting the allegations, Osun State Commissioner for Information, Mr Adelani Baderinwa, said, “I can’t dignify Omisore with a response because he has a credibility problem and he should go and clear himself first from the EFCC before we can react to his lies.“His problem is part of what the state inherited. If people like him did not steal Nigeria’s money the way they did, there would be no financial crisis which the whole nation is facing now. If he and others did not steal, there is no way Osun will not get his fair share of his allocation.”