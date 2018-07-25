Following the defection of fifteen senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has said that it is time to impeach @Buhari.Fani-Kayode in a series tweet welcomed the defection of the Senators and the House Representative members said1. I congratulate the entire nation and particularly the leadership of the Senate and @bukolasaraki on successfully thwarting a coup d’etat against our hard-earned democracy today by preventing @MBuhari and his forces of darkness from taking over the National Assembly…1/2— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 24, 20182…I welcome those that courageouslydecamped from the imploding APC and joined the ranks of the @OfficialPDPNig. We now have a PDP majority in the Senate and I urge the House of Reps to do same. It is time to impeach the monster @Buhari and send him back to Daura!…2/3— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 24, 20183. ..Both @MBuhari and APC are finished.They will soon be out of power. ICC get ready to prosecute and jail the greatest war criminal and genocidal maniac in the history of Nigeria.The time for the tyrant to pay the price for his tyranny, cruelty and wickedness is almost here.— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 24, 2018“Oshiomole is badluck to our party, APC. It’s on record that I never supported his nomination”-Rotimi Amaechi.“Our party APC is not Oshiomole’s father’s property”-Chris Ngige.They turn their swords against one another and scatter their own ranks. The Lord honored His word!— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 25, 2018