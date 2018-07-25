The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Tuesday, revealed how to “bring down” President Muhammadu Buhari.

The pro-Biafra group said Buhari could be brought down through “revolution” and not through the ballot box.





IPOB said this while noting that there was no difference between the Buhari-led administration and any other “brutal anti-democratic dictatorship” that got into office through the ballot box.





In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB said a common feature of such regimes was the emasculation of dissenting voices through terror, blackmail and intimidation.





The group warned that the country was sliding into disunity and anarchy.





IPOB also reiterated its earlier call for the boycott of the 2019 general elections in the South East.





The group noted that boycotting the election was a way of compelling the Federal Government to accede to Biafra referendum.





The statement reads, “Only a person diagnosed with a psychiatric illness will contemplate voting in any election under the present climate of totalitarianism.





“The humiliating disregard for constitutional protocol by the Buhari regime and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), with reference to the ongoing treatment of lawmakers and senior officers of the legislature by the Fulani-controlled police, military and Directorate of State Services (DSS) confirms what we have been saying all along; that in Nigeria your PVC is worse than useless.





“IPOB has been calling for the total boycott of elections since early 2015 when our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, foresaw what most people couldn’t have seen in their lifetime, that Nigeria is irredeemably disunited, corrupt and on a slippery slope to Somalia.





“The only possible way to bring down a brutal dictatorship is through popular revolution; the kind IPOB is spearheading, not ballot box, because dictators never play by the rules of the game.”