Disturbed by escalating killings and insecurity in Nigeria, especially the recent one in Plateau State, which left scores dead, the Senate has settled for state and community policing through constitution amendment.Consequently, Senate, yesterday, resolved to amend the constitution to accommodate the creation of state and community police.It directed the Constitution Review Committee, chaired by Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, to come up with a draft amendment to the section of the constitution relating to state police and report back within two weeks.The Senate also agreed to expedite action on the Police Reform Bill earlier presented before it went on recess in June by Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Abu Ibrahim(Katsina South).The Senate further directed its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, headed by Senator David Umaru (APC, NIger East), to come up with a bill for the creation of Truth, Peace and Reconciliation Commission within two weeks, towards putting on ground, a platform for promotion of peace and unity in the affected areas and Nigeria generally .It also condemned the terrorist attack, mass killings and displacement of the people and the occupation of their ancestral homes and farm lands, and urged the executive arm of government to overhaul the security architecture of the country and emplace a better security action plan that will decisively tackle violent, terror attacks threatening the continuous existence of communities in the north central geo political zone and, indeed, Nigeria.Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion by Senator Jonah Jang (PDP, Plateau South).Senator Jang, who came under matter of national importance and raised the issue of the recent killings in some parts of Plateau State, recalled that over 155 people lost their lives in Mangu and other neighbouring villages in Jos South, even as he called on the government to probe the killings and bring the perpetrators to book.