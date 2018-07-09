The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has directed Resident Electoral Commissioners to suspend the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) on August 17.It will, however, continue after the 2019 general elections.INEC also directed the suspension of the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) a week to the general election.According to an internal memo to the RECs signed by Secretary to the Commission Mrs. Augusta Ogakwu, the decision was taken following consultative meetings the commission had with major stakeholders.The commission last week met with leaders of political parties, the media, civil society organisations and security agencies.