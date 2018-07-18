The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will on Wednesday present the Certificate of Return to the Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.





The deputy governor-elect, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, will also receive his Certificate of Return.





INEC Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Taiwo Gbadegesin, made the confirmation on Tuesday.





The ceremony will hold 11:00 am at the state INEC headquarters, along new Iyin Road in Ado-Ekiti.





Fayemi will be sworn in as Governor on October 16, 2018.





The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate was declared winner by INEC Chief Returning Officer, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka.





“Having certified the requirements of the law, Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressive Congress, is hereby declared as the elected governor”, Olayinka, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan (UI) said.





Fayemi defeated his closest rival and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prof Kolapo Olusola.





Results released by the INEC showed that Fayemi garnered 197,459 votes to beat Olusola who polled 178,121 votes.