The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared that the Bauchi South Senatorial election will hold on the 11th August, 2018.The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Bauchi State, Ibrahim Abdullahi, stated this at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the INEC headquarters on Thursday.The stakeholders included various political parties under the aegis of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, security agencies and the media.The Bauchi South Senatorial seat became vacant Senator Ali Wakili died on Saturday, March 17, 2018.Abdullahi explained that the Commission had received a letter from the Senate declaring the Bauchi South Senatorial seat vacant on July 13, 2018.He further explained that based on the Senate’s action and in line with section 76 (2) and 25 (2) of the Electoral Act, INEC is mandated to conduct a by-election to fill the vacuum within 30 days.According to him, elections will be held in 445 voting points, 1, 499 polling units in 75 wards of the seven local government areas of Bauchi, Toro, Dass, Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro, Alkaleri and Kirfi that make up the Senatorial District.