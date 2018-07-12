Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) does not have powers to nullify an election it did not organise.





In a letter dated July 4, Buba Galadima, leader of the “reformed” All Progressives Congress (R-APC), asked the electoral commission to invalidate the election of national officers.





APC elected new national officers on June 23.





But Abdullahi described Galadima’s action as “ill-conceived and futile.”





The APC spokesman said the R-APC leader does have not a reason to complain because he did not contest for any position at the party’s national elective convention.





“In response to colleagues asking for reaction to a letter said to have been written to INEC by Alhaji Buba Galadima, I will like to point out that the action is ill-conceived and therefore futile,” Abdullahi said.





“INEC has no powers to cancel an election it did not organise. Secondly, the man calling for the cancellation of the convention did not contest for any position at the convention therefore has no locus to complain about its outcome.





“Besides, if candidate was not happy with the election process at the convention, they should petition the appeals committee. INEC cannot help them.”