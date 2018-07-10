The Imo state house of assembly has started proceedings on the impeachment of Eze Madumere, deputy governor of the state.





At plenary on Tuesday, Ugonna Ozuruigbo, deputy speaker, moved the motion that the impeachment process be served on Madumere.





The deputy governor was accused of abandoning his duties for a long time, refusing to carry out official duties assigned to him by the governor, among others.





The house set up a six-man committee headed by Kennedy Ibe, member representing Obowo local government area, to probe the allegations and report back wthin seven days.





Earlier, Acho Ihim, the speaker, suspended a lawmaker who kicked against the impeachment process.





Before now, the house had suspended the pro-Madumere lawmakers who are in the minority.





Madumere emerged deputy governor following the ousting of Jude Agabso.





However, his governorship ambition pitched him against Rochas Okorocha, the incumbent governor.





While Okorocha is rooting for Uche Nwosu, his son-inlaw who is currently his chief of staff, Madumere is banking on the support of some influential politicians in the state.





Okorocha and Madumere belong to two different factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.