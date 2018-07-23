The Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde, escaped death by the whiskers after an American Airlines plane she boarded from Argentina to the U.S., made an emergency landing in the Argentine airport on Sunday due to malfunction.According to local media report, the plane took off for the U. S. at 8:55 p.m. local time (23.55 GMT) from Buenos Aires’ Ezeiza airport.Reports say the aircraft experienced pressurisation system malfunction, yet later it became known that it was fuel leak that forced the plane to return to the Argentine airport for an emergency landing.Lagarde was in Argentina over the weekend for the G20 meeting of finance ministers.