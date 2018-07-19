The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday recanted his decision to dump the All Progressives Congress, APC, following a meeting he had with the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

Ortom had a few days ago declared his intention to resign from the party, saying he was given a “red card” from the party.





However, the Governor met with Oshiomhole at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.



Addressing journalists after the meeting, Ortom said, “I was given a red card by a Senator but the leadership of the party told me that the decision of the party leadership at the national level is superior to any individual and I think that is good enough.

“We have spoken to him, he has spoken to me, stakeholders are going to be spoken to and that is where I belong. We have not concluded the matter, it is an ongoing process because I have always stood for peace and I always want peace to prevail.



“I appreciate the intervention and I hope that we would be able to resolve the matter of differences and this is the funny thing about politics. I am here in APC, a member of APC, I’m still flying the flag of APC and I only said I was given a red card but I have been corrected by the national chairman.”





Apart from Ortom, Abdulfatah Ahmed and Aminu Tambuwal, his Kwara and Sokoto counterparts, also met with leaders of the opposition party, PDP in Kwara state.





Muyideen Akorede, spokesman of Ahmed, later said the APC governors met PDP leaders at the burial of the mother of Kawu Baraje, leader of the nPDP.





He, however, made it clear that the governor was considering leaving the APC.





nPDP pulled out of the PDP in the buildup of the 2015 election. The bloc teamed up with APC to dislodge the former ruling party in 2015.





Senate President Bukola Saraki, Uche Secondus, national chairman of PDP and Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, were among those who attended the Ilorin meeting.