Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has said he would carry out his constitutional functions till he exits office on October 16.The governor said the process to recruit 2000 new workers had commenced before the July 14 governorship election.He was reacting to the warning of the governor-elect Dr. Kayode Fayemi, not to recruit new workers in state owned tertiary institutions and other governmental agencies.Fayose in a statement by his media aide Lere Olayinka urged Fayemi to wait till his inauguration before taking any step.He said "The last time that we checked, Dr. Peter Ayodele Fayose was still the governor of Ekiti State and he remains the governor till October 16, 2018."Governor Fayose will carry out all the functions of his office till October 16 and if there is need to employ workers, he will do so legally and no one can prevent him."This is more so that the process of employing 2,000 workers had commenced even before the July 14 election."Therefore, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and his team of desperately ignorant team should wait till October 16 before kicking off their usual anti people policies."Also, we advise Fayemi and his men to rather concentrate on how to defend the false electoral victory awarded to them by the powers that be in Abuja instead of this daily display of idiocy."