A trader, Beauty Odinye, on Wednesday urged a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve her 12-year marriage to her husband, Nathaniel Odinye, over his alleged ‘impotence and irresponsibility.’The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the husband is also accusing the wife of being an unrepentant prostitute.The plaintiff, who resides at Oluyole-Extention area of Ibadan, said that her husband had been unable to impregnate her since their marriage 12 years ago.“My lord, if I had known that I was making a terrible mistake in 2006 when I chose Nathaniel as my husband, may be I would have had a rethink,“He was just beating me unnecessarily because he knew he was incapable of having sexual intercourse due to his impotence.“Since he was accusing me, I decided to start fornicating and it eventually led to the two children I had.“Nathaniel doesn’t have time for me and my children; I needed to fend for them, so I go about with men who give me money to look after my children,’’ she said.Beauty, who said her parents and relations tried to intervene to no avail, told the court that “there is no more love between Nathaniel and I, this court should dissolve the union.”However, Nathaniel, a businessman, denied the allegation but said he was not opposed to the divorce.“I am not impotent because I impregnated three different ladies but asked them to go for abortion because of the love I have for my wife.“Though, I have allowed her to go, I want the court to know that I am the father of the two children she has.“She is simply an unrepentant prostitute. Once I am out of the house, Beauty flirts around.“I even bought her a car for comfort,” he said.The President of the court, Ademola Odunade, asked the duo to provide more evidence to support their claims.Odunade adjourned the case until August 1, for continuation of hearing.(NAN)