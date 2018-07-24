The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, on Tuesday met with President Muhamamdu Buhari a few hours after some members of the party in the National Assembly dumped the APC.Oshiomhole told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting with the President that he was happy with the development because those who left the party were mercenaries.He said the ruling party was not disturbed by the development.